Victim identified in deadly festival shooting

UPDATE: The Hendry County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the victim, 20-year-old Evereonna Sankey of Lee County.

As the agency continues to investigate her death, Sheriff Steve Whidden spoke out. “Thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends," he said.

---

CLEWISTON, Fla -- A festival intended to honor Black heritage and give scholarships to students in need has ended in violence.

Hendry County deputies say multiple people called to report gunshots at the Brown Sugar Festival at approximately 9:30pm Saturday night. Deputies immediately responded to the area of Harlem Academy and 12th Street and located the victim. They gave CPR but one person died victim of their injuries.

It is not yet clear how badly the other victims were hurt.

Hendry County deputies say this investigation is very active and Investigators are asking anyone with information about this senseless death to please contact Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600.

