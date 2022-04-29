Watch
NewsLocal NewsSWFL Life

Actions

Two local men celebrate 10 years of launching Art & Poetry event in Southwest Florida

Ten years ago, two local men launched their art &amp; poetry event in Southwest Florida. Today, it's become a staple in the community for a growing arts culture that welcomes performers of all ages and backgrounds.
Posted at 5:38 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 18:35:40-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. —
Shari Armstrong:
"So how many people did you first start with?"

Marco Espina: "Two. We had two people here when we first started."

Add more than 99 others, and you'll get an idea of just how many poured into the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center to celebrate the ten year anniversary of Gulf Coast Leisure's signature event "Art & Poetry".

The vision is a partnership of two, local men and high school friends: Brian Franklin and Marco Cruz.

For some we talk to, the experience at the monthly event goes beyond displays of art work or sharing poetry.

That's a notion Marco tells us, he's heard consistently - some even telling him that having a place to express themselves has proven life-saving.

"One of the most impactful statements I've ever heard was I didn't hurt myself because I was able to get on stage and release'."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4