Two local men celebrate 10 years of launching Art & Poetry event in Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. —

Shari Armstrong:

"So how many people did you first start with?"

Marco Espina: "Two. We had two people here when we first started."

Add more than 99 others, and you'll get an idea of just how many poured into the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center to celebrate the ten year anniversary of Gulf Coast Leisure's signature event "Art & Poetry".

The vision is a partnership of two, local men and high school friends: Brian Franklin and Marco Cruz.

For some we talk to, the experience at the monthly event goes beyond displays of art work or sharing poetry.

That's a notion Marco tells us, he's heard consistently - some even telling him that having a place to express themselves has proven life-saving.

"One of the most impactful statements I've ever heard was I didn't hurt myself because I was able to get on stage and release'."

