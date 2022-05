FORT MYERS, Fla. — When we explained to some of our team members that we were visiting a "salt cave", we were given some doubtful looks.

Johnny Gonzalez Testing out the SOL o f Life Salt Cave in Downtown Fort Myers



But, SOL of Life Salt Cave is located in Downtown Fort Myers. It is the dream of

Susan Shoulders. She says the man-made cave contains more than 16 tons of pink, Himalayan salt that Shoulders says is a holistic approach to physical healing.

What we found at the cave included a story of giving back, and a desire to help that fighting addiction.