SWFL Life: Highlighting our area and places to see

FOX 4 Anchor Shari Armstrong highlights things to do and places to see in Southwest Florida
Shari Armstrong
Posted at 2:47 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 15:03:07-04

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — Have you ever heard that saying or seen the hashtag #welivewhereyouvacation?

I don't mean to brag, but it's kind of true.

I'm Shari. I'm an anchor and reporter here at FOX 4.

I'm from Southwest Florida, and I love my hometown.

Shari Armstrong brings you SWFL Life on FOX 4
I am so proud to be from this area. I attended Evangelical Christian School from 4th grade to graduation and learned how to swim at the S.T.A.R.S. Complex.

Give me a good boat or beach day any day.

That pride's part of the reason I'm working to highlight areas of Southwest Florida that make it such a unique and awesome place to live.

Yes, let's get to the beach (our first episode is on Cayo Costa).

But let's also check out other aspects of Southwest Florida, too: the artists, the Jeep lovers, the holistic healers, the mixologists, the entrepreneurs...

My photographer, Johnny Gonzalez, is also from Southwest Florida.

Behind the scenes: SWFL Life Anchor, Shari Armstrong, and Photojournalist Johnny Gonzalez
And together...we're working to spotlight just why this place is amazing, and why so many people are joining us in living the SWFL Life!

