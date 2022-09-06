Watch Now
A sweet, tasty family legacy

Jonesez BBQ began from humble beginnings and turned into a SWFL foodie hotspot
Posted at 12:45 PM, Sep 06, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jonesez BBQ started out serving food in LaBelle. They would literally just show up and serve food at the flea market there.

There was high demand. It grew into a hotspot for locals to pick up and take out sweet and smoky food. They eventually expanded to three food trucks and now a brick-and-mortar restaurant that opened up in January, just off of Palm Beach Boulevard.

The founders now have their kids running the new location. It was very important for them to pass it on to their kids to learn everyday people and business skills.

Learn more about their story at their official website.

