Suspect detained after several brush fires started in Venice

Posted at 9:49 PM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 21:49:16-04

VENICE, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating several brush fires at Caspersen Beach in Venice on Sunday. The fires closed the beach for period of time Sunday evening. As of 8:30pm all the fires were out or considered under control, including one at the Venetian Waterway Trail near MarineMax. None of the blazes were near Sharky's or Venice Fishing Pier according the City of Venice X, formally Twitter, account. However, the city said those area are being closely monitored

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office say the fires may have been intentionally set and that they have one suspect detained at this time.

Sarasota County Fire Department, Venice Police Department, Nokomis Fire, and the Florida Forest Service assisted with the fires.

