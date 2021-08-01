Suspect barricaded inside of home after firing at boyfriend

PUNTA GORDA, Fl. — Dispatchers from the Charlotte County police department received a call this afternoon in regards to a domestic situation on Turback Drive, where one woman allegedly shot at her boyfriend.

The victim was not struck by any of the rounds and ran to a neighbors house to seek help. Deputies confirmed the safety of the victim on arrival and proceeded to contact the suspect through a window inside of the home.

After the suspect refused to exit the house, the Charlotte County's Sheriff's SWAT, Aviation and Crisis Negotiation teams were called to the home.

The scene is still active and deputies are asking for the public to avoid the area. Anyone that lives on Turback Drive to remain indoors.

Updates are still to come.