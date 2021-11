FORT MYERS, Fl. — Fort Myers Police are trying to find a suspect who is accused of stealing two large screened televisions from Target.

The incident occurred on October 29 at the Target on 9350 Dynasty Drive. The man was last seen wearing a maroon "True Religion" shirt and he also has a mustache.

If you have any information as to who the suspect is, please contact the Fort Myers Police Department or Crime Stoppers for a possible monetary reward.