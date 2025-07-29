Study: AI could eliminate 20,000 cashier jobs in Florida by 2033

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence could eliminate nearly 21,000 cashier jobs in Florida by 2033, making it the occupation most vulnerable to AI replacement in the state.

Florida Jobs Report: AI to Cut 21,000 Cashier Positions, Boost Tech Sector

The analysis from Priority Software, which examined Bureau of Labor Statistics data, identified which jobs are expected to gain and lose the most from artificial intelligence implementation over the next eight years.

Customer service representatives and office clerks are the next most vulnerable positions, with approximately 20,000 job losses projected between these two occupations.

On the positive side, software developers are expected to be the biggest winners in Florida's AI transformation, with payroll costs projected to increase by nearly $2 billion and an additional 14,000 jobs created.

Nurse practitioners and financial managers round out the top three growing occupations that stand to benefit from AI integration, according to the study.

