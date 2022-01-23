St. Matthew's House opens a second shelter due to cold weather tonight

COLLIER COUNTY, FLa. — The St. Matthew's House has opened up two homeless shelters to help people have a warm place to stay tonight during the near-freezing temperatures coming in.

These are currently the open two emergency shelters open in Collier County. Both shelters will open tonight at 8 p.m.

The shelters are the Campbell Lodge at 2001 Airport Road South in Naples and the Immokalee Friendship House at 602 W Main Street in Immokalee. Blankets, snacks and coffee will be provided. Guests must wear masks and take a breathalyzer test.

The St. Matthew's House is currently accepting donations for blankets as well. If you would like to donate, donations can be brought to the shelters or to any of their 6 thrift stores in Southwest Florida.