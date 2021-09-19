St. Matthew's House feeds the hungry with food drives

NAPLES, Fl. — In support of September being Hunger Awareness Month, St. Matthew's House has partnered with the Harry Chapin Food Bank to hold more food distributions this week.

After feeding over 2,000 families last week and 20,000 families last month, St. Matthew's is expecting those numbers to go up in the coming months, as home evictions and the cost of food continue to rise.

There has also been a significant increase of people 55 and older becoming homeless with the eviction moratorium coming to and end.

The schedule for the food distributions are as follows:

Monday September 20th: St. Elizabeth Church, 5225 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples 34116 10:00AM-12:00PM Walk Ups Welcomed

Monday September 20th: Naples Alliance Church 2504 Estey Ave. Naples, FL 34104 10:30AM - 12PM Walk Ups Welcomed

Tuesday September 21st: Fairway Bible Church 3855 The Lords Way Naples, FL 34114 1PM - 2PM

Thursday, September 23rd: First Baptist Church Naples 3000 Orange Blossom Dr Naples, FL 34109 10AM - 11:30AM Toiletry & Diaper Distribution Site