Sports gambling could return to Florida after court ruling

A ruling by an appellate court on Friday could clear the way for online sports betting to return to the Sunshine State.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. threw out a previous ruling which halted the state’s agreement with the Seminole Tribe of Florida that allowed sports gambling anywhere in the state.

Gamblers in the Sunshine State got a brief taste of legal sports betting in late 2021.

After the agreement between the state and the Seminole Tribe, the Hard Rock launched a mobile sports betting app in November of that year.

After just three weeks, a federal judge halted the program.

Opponents argued the app, which can be used anywhere in the state, violates the law which says gambling can only happen on tribal lands.

“This has impacts that stretch far beyond the boundaries of Florida. It can impact tribal and non-tribal gaming operators in every state,” said Daniel Wallach, a Sports Gambling Attorney based in Florida.

The agreement calls for the Seminoles to share $500 million a year for the next 30 years.

Wallach says it’s unlikely the ruling will be changed, but he still anticipates a lengthy court battle on multiple fronts.

“While the Seminole Tribe has the ruling that favors them, and that ruling is likely to stand, we may have to wait a year-and-a-half to know for sure, 100% if that’s the final ruling,” Wallach said.

The anti-gambling organization No Casinos said the ruling will not be “the final word on this issue.”

“The will of the people will be respected, and the Florida constitution requires that Florida voters have the final word on gambling authorization,” the organization said in a statement released to media outlets.

With the NFL season kicking off in two months, does that mean Florida betters may be able to gamble this football season?

“If they want to, they can relaunch their online sports book tomorrow,” Wallach said. “What’s anyone going to say?”