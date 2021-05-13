Watch
Six arrested in Lee County's largest drug bust

Curt Tremper, FOX 4
Posted at 4:47 PM, May 13, 2021
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested six people Wednesday in the largest drug bust to ever hit Lee County.

Multiple law enforcement agencies collaborated in the raid of a Fort Myers auto shop.

  • Aaron Pruitt
  • Gabriel M. Cossio
  • Gabriel M. Cossio Jr.
  • Melissa Cossio
  • Jesus F. Cossio
  • Christopher Ramirez

All six were arrested and are facing several drug charges. These individuals have over 70 prior arrest.

The Casio family drug operation was run out of CLB Customs & Collision, 4170 Evans Avenue, and their home in Gateway on Avalon Lake Circle, which was also searched.

PHOTOS : Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.

