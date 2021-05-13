Six arrested in Lee County's largest drug bust

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested six people Wednesday in the largest drug bust to ever hit Lee County.

Multiple law enforcement agencies collaborated in the raid of a Fort Myers auto shop.

Aaron Pruitt

Gabriel M. Cossio

Gabriel M. Cossio Jr.

Melissa Cossio

Jesus F. Cossio

Christopher Ramirez

All six were arrested and are facing several drug charges. These individuals have over 70 prior arrest.

The Casio family drug operation was run out of CLB Customs & Collision, 4170 Evans Avenue, and their home in Gateway on Avalon Lake Circle, which was also searched.

PHOTOS : Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.