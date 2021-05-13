Six arrested in Lee County's largest drug bust

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested six people Wednesday in the largest drug bust to ever hit Lee County.
Multiple law enforcement agencies collaborated in the raid of a Fort Myers auto shop.
- Aaron Pruitt
- Gabriel M. Cossio
- Gabriel M. Cossio Jr.
- Melissa Cossio
- Jesus F. Cossio
- Christopher Ramirez
All six were arrested and are facing several drug charges. These individuals have over 70 prior arrest.
The Casio family drug operation was run out of CLB Customs & Collision, 4170 Evans Avenue, and their home in Gateway on Avalon Lake Circle, which was also searched.
PHOTOS : Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.