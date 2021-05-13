Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.WFTX
Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.WFTX
Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.WFTX
Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.WFTX
Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.WFTX
Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.WFTX
Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.WFTX
Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.WFTX
Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.WFTX
Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.WFTX
Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.WFTX
Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.WFTX
Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.WFTX
Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.WFTX
Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.WFTX
Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.WFTX
Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.WFTX
Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.WFTX
Law enforcement seized over $1 million in cash, 12 firearms, multiple kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, and several high-end vehicles which are believed to have been purchased with money from drug sales.WFTX