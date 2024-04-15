Single-day trash pickup starts soon for Fort Myers Beach & Bonita Springs

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — Singe-day trash pick up will soon be the normal for those of you in Bonita Springs and Fort Myers Beach.

Starting on Monday, April 29th, you'll need to take all of it - your trash, recycling and yard waste - to the curb once a week.

Lee County says you should receive a postcard with a notice of the change that's set to impact more than 27,000 addresses.

You can search for your area and new collection day here.

You can also use the Resident Information Tool.

Questions?

Call Waste Management at 239-334-1224.