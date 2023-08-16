FGCU: Shots fired around Gulf Coast Town Center

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Gulf Coast University Police Department, there were shots fired in the area of Gulf Coast Town Center.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) active call page, the shooting happened at 10000 Gulf Center Drive in Fort Myers.

The report came in just before 11:00 a.m.

The Florida Gulf Coast University says no events took place on their campus.

FGCU Alert: Police activity in the area of Gulf Coast Town Center due to shots fired. Stay clear of the area. Updates to follow. — FGCU Police Department (@FGCUPD) August 16, 2023

LCSO confirms it's an active scene and no shoppers were injured.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said it appears to be an isolated incident between two vehicles that fled the scene.

LCSO is on scene of an active scene located near a construction site at Gulf Coast Town Center. No shoppers were harmed. It appears to be an isolated altercation between two vehicles that have since fled. No businesses were affected, you may notice an increased deputy presence. — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) August 16, 2023

Fox 4 is working on getting more details surrounding the incident.