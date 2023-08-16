FGCU: Shots fired around Gulf Coast Town Center

Watch Now
Posted at 11:32 AM, Aug 16, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Gulf Coast University Police Department, there were shots fired in the area of Gulf Coast Town Center.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) active call page, the shooting happened at 10000 Gulf Center Drive in Fort Myers.

The report came in just before 11:00 a.m.

The Florida Gulf Coast University says no events took place on their campus.

LCSO confirms it's an active scene and no shoppers were injured.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said it appears to be an isolated incident between two vehicles that fled the scene.

Fox 4 is working on getting more details surrounding the incident.

