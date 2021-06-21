Shoes for Kids Kicks Off Annual Project across Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids is hoping to get new kicks to kids in need. The program relaunched its annual donation drive with drop-off boxes located across Charlotte county.

Over the years the the program has distributed almost 87,000 new pairs of shoes to children, including nearly 7,000 shoes last school year.

This year drop-offs will take place from June 20 until July 25. The program also accepts monetary donations online.

Christy Smith founded the Shoes for Kids 16 years ago, and says this year finding ways to give to children in need feels even more special.

"In the last 15 to 16 months (during the pandemic), our world — and our families — have been tested financially, physically, emotionally and spiritually; so, when you can provide a family in need with a true gift from your heart, the world smiles,” she says.

According to shoesthatfit.org when a child receives a new pair of shoes it increases their physical activity by 70 percent and improves behavior by 56 percent.

“Last year, the shoe project was blessed beyond measure with financial gifts and new sneakers,” Smith said. “It isn’t about a number or quantity, it’s about sharing from your treasures and giving with a loving heart,” said Smith.

To donate a monetary gift or find drop-off locations visit, pcsunrisekiwanis.org

