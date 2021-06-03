Kiwanis member celebrates 101st birthday

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A special celebration at Kiwanis Club tonight for Trudy Vertichio who is 101 and still volunteering weekly at the Kiwanis Thrift Store.

Trudy was the first female in the area to join the Kiwanis Club when it was opened for women in 1987. She was also the first female Kiwanis Store Manager. Trudy has dedicated so much of her time to the community and continues to do so today.

Trudy's friends and acquaintances describe her as the most positive person they know. She’s also known to be a big Rummikub player.