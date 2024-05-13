Watch Now
SEWER SMOKE: Fort Myers says sewer smoke testing is 'non-toxic'

What you need to know, who to contact if smoke ends up in your home or business, and why the smoke testing will soon be underway.
On Monday, the city of Fort Myers announced that they will be conducting sanitary sewer evaluation smoke tests.
Fox 4
On Tuesday, construction crews replace sewer lines at the intersection of Fowler Street and Market Street in Fort Myers
Posted at 6:46 PM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 19:03:57-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Monday, the city of Fort Myers announced that crews will be conducting sanitary sewer evaluation smoke tests.

The tests begin on Monday, May 20 and last through Friday, May 24.

The city says it's performing a Sanitary Sewer Evaluation Survey.

The goal is the following, according to the city:

  • Reducing groundwater and storm water from entering the system
  • Reducing the risk of sanitary sewer overflows
  • Improving overall system reliability

According to a press release, the city says inspections will include smoke tests, manhole and life station inspections, and dye tests within the city's sanitary sewer system.
Starting Tuesday, we're told you might find a notice on your door about the upcoming tests.

Let's talk about the smoke itself and what to expect.

Here's how the city describes what you might see:

"The smoke you may see coming from the vent stacks on houses or holes in the ground is non-toxic, non-staining, white to gray in color and creates no fire hazard."

  • You don't need to be home or at your business
  • Tests will be performed during normal business hours
  • "However, it is advisable to pour a gallon of water into each floor drain and any seldom used drains prior to testing to prevent the smoke from entering your building".
  • The smoke should not enter your home or business if it is properly plumbed
  • If you detect smoke, don’t be alarmed as the smoke is harmless and will dissipate after several minutes. Please open windows and doors and note the location of the smoke emission. Exit the building and notify the smoke testing personnel in the area or call 239-337-1071.
  • If there is any individual in your home or business who has respiratory problems and/or mobility limitations and you received a notice that your area will be tested, please notify us at 239-337-1071 prior to testing.

For more information, you can visit the project's website here.

Further questions about project or concerns during testing can be directed to the city’s public information consultant Cella Molnar & Associates, Inc., at 239-337-1071 or email info@FortMyersSanitarySewerEvaluation.com.

