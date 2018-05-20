Second arrest made in North Port Killing

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - Sarasota Sheriff's Office Deputies along with North Port Police have arrested a man involved in the shooting death of a North Port man.

23-year-old Tyrik James Bell was arrested for having connections with the shooting death of 19-year-old Trent Bartol-Thomas.

The shooting happened in early January 2018 inside a home along Porto Chico Avenue in North Port.

Police have already arrested another man involved in the shooting, 21-year-old Dontae Lamar Stanley, Jr. from Sarasota County. He is facing charges including homicide and an armed home invasion robbery.

Most recent story here