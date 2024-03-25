EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Scott "seriously considering" Senate leadership role

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — Florida Sen. Rick Scott of Naples picked up several endorsements from the building industry in Fort Myers on Monday.

While touring Suncoast Contractors Supply, a family-owned business, the one-term incumbent received encouragement from fellow Naples republican Rep. Byron Donalds to run for the soon-to-be vacant Senate Republican leadership post.

“I’m seriously considering it,” Scott said in an exclusive interview with Fox 4.

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, who served as leader of the Senate Republican Conference for nearly two decades, announced a month ago he would step down at the end of the year.

“I ran against McConnell at the end of ’22. I think we need a change in leadership and now we’re gonna have one,” said Scott.

First, Scott would need to win re-election.

His visit to Southwest Florida came after a late weekend where the Senate passed a $1.2 trillion spending package that averted a government shutdown.

Scott, who has spoken out against the earmarks in the spending package, did not vote in the debate.

“You should be furious,” Scott said of the American public. “I mean, your grocery prices are up, car prices are up, home prices are up as a result of government spending. Excess government spending is what causes inflation.”

Meanwhile, his party’s nominee for President faces a series of legal challenges.

Scott believes the cases against Former President Donald Trump are distractions in the upcoming race.

“The American people are too smart for this. I think we’re gonna have a big win this November. I think we’re gonna win the House, the Senate and the White House,” said Scott.

“Look at Biden’s reputation. He has decided to have an open border, 100% his decision.”

It’s the border where Scott believes will be the focus of the 2024 election.

“We’re gonna have to shut the border down. It’s too dangerous. We have drugs, all this stuff coming across the border,” said Scott.

“It’s pretty simple, no one should come across our border unless you have a legal purpose for coming across the border. No one should be coming across the border.”