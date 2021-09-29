Scientists' Society of SWFL luncheon on Small Business Research Funding

FORT MYERS, Fl. — Science lovers of Southwest Florida, there's a great opportunity for you coming up. The Scientists' Society of SWFL will be holding a luncheon meeting about small businesses in the high technology sector on October 14. The luncheon will be held at the Heritage Palms Country Club in Fort Myers.

Founder and chairman of Cleveland Medical Devices and several other hi-tech companies, Robert N. Schmidt, will be the speaker at the event.

Mr. Schmidt will discuss Small Business Research Funding and the Innovation Ecosystem. He will also review changes to the patent system over the previous decade and the impact of these changes on innovation.

Mr. Schmidt has 43 patents and received the prestigious Harvard Business School and Inc. magazine’s “Inc. Inner City 100 Award” for the fastest growing companies seven times in the first seven years of the award. He holds BS and MS degrees in mechanical engineering, an MBA and a Juris Doctor degree.