Posted at 12:49 PM, Aug 28, 2023

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — We're starting to hear from more school districts regarding closures due to Tropical Storm (projected Hurricane) Idalia. CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

Closed Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30 LEE COUNTY: Lee County Schools

Closed Tuesday, August 29 Evangelical Christian School

Closed Tuesday, August 29



