NORTH PORT l Saturday Storms Flood Parts of North Port and Cause Lighting Fire

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Heavy rain on Saturday caused flooded roadways in North Port on Saturday. Some locations received as much as 6 inches worth of rain. In the 5 o'clock hour alone, North Port Fire and Rescue checked three vehicles stranded in the water.

5:04 p.m. Symco and William St.

5:31 p.m. Woodbridge and Papillon

5:39 p.m. Salford and Mulgrave Ave.

Along with flooded roadways, a lightning strike sparked a structure fire on the 8100 block of Amendola Ave, just after 5:01 pm. When firefighters arrived on scene, there was nothing visible, but firefights did smell an odor of smoke. Crews forced entry into the structure and encoutered a haze. Upon further investigation, they discovered a hole in the roof from a lightning strike. Firefighters removed any smoldering roofing material around the hole, then made their way to the rood and covered the damage with a tarp to prevent further water damage. With the assistance of a neighbor, firefighters spoke with the homeowner by phone who would be contacting the appropriate contractors for evaluation and repairs.

No one was injured in the fire or from any of the stranded vehicles.