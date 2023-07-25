Sarasota man sentenced to 35 years after killing a man and fleeing the state

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota man who shot and killed a man outside of a grocery store last year has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

On January 6, 2022, 23-year-old Johnny Evans shot the victim twice outside of Moore's Grocery. He then fled the scene in his father's vehicle. Later that same day, Evans used a rental car to drive to Mississippi.

Evans evaded law enforcement until he was tracked down and arrested on February 5, 2022.

Earlier this month, Evans had a Stand Your Ground hearing before a Sarasota judge. The ruling resulted in a jury trial, scheduled for July 24. That day in court Evans pleaded guilty to 35 years in prison for murder.