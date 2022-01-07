Wanted: Sarasota murder suspect

SARASOTA, Fla — Sarasota Police are asking for help finding a murder suspect in the January 6 shooting that left one dead.

An arrest warrant for a charge of Murder has been issued for Johnny D. Evans, 22, last known address of 1550 North Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. Evans is 6'1" and 170lbs and is considered armed and dangerous.

This case remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.