RSW sees record breaking numbers in December

December saw record breaking travel numbers at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW).

According to numbers from the Lee County Port Authority, 1,094,783 passengers traveled through the airport in December of 2023.

That represents a 27% increase from December of 2022 and the best December number in the 41-year history of the airport.

2023 ended with more than 10 million passengers flying through RSW, a 2.6% decrease compared to 2022.

“This marks a tremendous year of recovery for Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian. We are appreciative of the outstanding performance by all of our employees, airlines and airport business partners who support the traveling public every day,” said Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., Executive Director of the Lee County Port Authority.

Delta Airlines saw the most traffic in December with 215,764 passengers.

Southwest, United, American and Frontier Airlines rounded out the top five.