Rick, the FMB Man of the Roof, and his wife Amy will likely keep Garage at the Center of the Protest

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — You might remember Rick Loughery, the man who was protesting on top of his garage on Estero Blvd along Fort Myers Beach. Rick was protesting against the Town of Fort Myers Beach's ruling that add on garage was part of his home destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Hence, the garage was subject to FEMA's 50% rule. The Town gave the Rick and his wife, Amy, little options as the town was concerned floodplain regulations and building codes that govern construction throughout the State of Florida. The Town argued if they made an exception it could effect it's standing with the National Flood Insurance Program. Rick would eventually get off his roof after about a week, but vowed to keep fighting.

After weeks of back and forth, Amy Loughery telling Fox 4, "through the hard work of Kristin Schumaker at the Town of Fort Myers Beach and the State, a way was found to keep our garage."

Loughery explained they will have to apply for a variance. That variance could ultimately could get denied, although the Loughery do not see that happening. Loughery also told Fox 4 that they will be making chances to the design of their new home to ensure that no part of it will touch the existing garage in any way.