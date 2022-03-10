Report claims person attempted to solicit sexual acts while posing as a minor

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — FOX 4 uncovering a Cape Coral Police Department report shows investigators saying someone attempted to solicit sexual acts while pretending to be a minor.

The heavily redacted report says the person posed as an 18 year old and then later a 15 year old.

Police say the tip is connected to a person with a group the department describes as an online sexual predator organization.

The documents show a person seemingly affiliated with that organization called police and made the report.

The report does not name the man and he has not been arrested.

FOX 4 is working to learn more information.