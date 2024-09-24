Report: 19 people die everyday from drug overdoses in Florida; new drug emerges as a threat

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — As Florida continues its fight against an epidemic of drug overdose deaths, a new drug has emerged.

Recent data analyzed by Boca Recovery Center found 19.3 Florida residents die from a drug overdose every day.

That places the Sunshine State in second place, behind only California with 32.3 drug overdose deaths a day.

“It’s beyond epidemic proportions,” said Dr. Alison Tarlow, a Certified Addictions Professional at Boca Recovery Center. “But a lot of people are unaware how drastic the problem really is.”

2023 saw a glimmer of good news.

Drug overdose deaths caused by fentanyl dropped by 10%, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's 2023 interim drug overdose death report.

While fentanyl remains the number one killer in Florida, another drug is raising concerns.

According to the FDLE, deaths caused by cathinones, commonly known as bath salts or flakka, increased by more than 100% in the last year.

“Flakka or bath salts are on the rise,” Tarlow said. “Sometimes it’s a bit of an availability thing. It’s supply and demand.”

Tarlow argues there have been some improvements, but more treatment options and harm reduction strategies are needed.

“Not enough, typically has been done,” Tarlow said. “We’re starting to see more. But, in general, we know more needs to be done. Not just in Florida but the United States.”