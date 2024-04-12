Rep. Spencer Roach not seeking re-election

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — Representative Spencer Roach says he is not seeking re-election.

Roach currently represents District 76 - which is comprised of DeSoto County and parts of Charlotte & Lee counties.

He outlined his decision in a letter. You can read a part of it below:

"I have learned to listen to my gut when I experience restlessness or a sense that it's time for a change. And now - as in the past - I'm going to trust my insticts. It's time for me to step away, and I will leave political office the same way I entered it: with my integrity in tact, my conscience clear, and my heart full." Rep. Spencer Roach

Roach calls his nomination "the honor of my life", and thanked his supporters.

"All I can say is thank you for trusting me with your vote."

Roach says he doesn't know what comes next.

"I have no aspirations to seek higher office, no golden parachute, no immediate plans for the future. Right now I intend to return to the private life and live under the laws that I helped pass, just as the Framers intended. But you can rest assured that as a private citizen I will continue to advocate for common-sense conservative solutions to real-world problems, as I always have."

