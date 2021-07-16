Red Tide present in the Gulf

LEE COUNTY, Fl. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is notifying the public of a red tide bloom near Boca Grande Beach. Some symptoms of contact include mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation similar to cold symptoms. Some individuals with breathing problems such as asthma might experience more severe symptoms.

Usually symptoms go away when a person leaves the area or goes indoors. Health officials recommend that people experiencing these symptoms stay away from beach areas or go into an air-conditioned space.

The Department recommends that you: