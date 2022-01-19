Red Cross helps a person affected by duplex fire in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fl. — This morning, local American Red Cross volunteer members from the Disaster Action Team of the Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter responded to a duplex fire on Temple Court.

The disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid to one person impacted by the blaze, including a dog.

Emergency financial assistance, mental and health services, and providing support to connect people to available recovery will continue to be provided by the Red Cross.

If you'd like to make a donation to help those affected by the home fires and disasters around the world, visit the Red Cross website.