Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Red Cross helps a person affected by duplex fire in Lehigh Acres

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps graphics
RED CROSS
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 15:47:14-05

LEHIGH ACRES, Fl. — This morning, local American Red Cross volunteer members from the Disaster Action Team of the Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter responded to a duplex fire on Temple Court.

The disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid to one person impacted by the blaze, including a dog. 

Emergency financial assistance, mental and health services, and providing support to connect people to available recovery will continue to be provided by the Red Cross.

If you'd like to make a donation to help those affected by the home fires and disasters around the world, visit the Red Cross website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4