Record numbers expected at Thanksgiving meal distribution amid Ian recovery

NAPLES, Fla. — Thanksgiving distributions are underway across Southwest Florida, and organizations like St. Mathew’s House are starting to see a record number of people show up for meals.

Thursday morning they’ll be distributing frozen turkeys and boxes of food, filled with everything needed for a Thanksgiving dinner.

The distribution is happening at 10:00 a.m. at The First Baptist Church in Naples.

It’s one of the organization's biggest food distributions of the year and with so many families still recovering from Hurricane Ian, organizers said they’re expecting about 2,000 families compared to last year’s 1,300 that were fed.

St. Mathew’s House officially kicked off their ‘Hope for the Holidays Thanksgiving’ distributions on Wednesday in Immokalee, where they fed more than 650 families.

That’s the most families they’ve seen there. They had lines of people there just grateful to be getting a free Thanksgiving meal

There are four more food distributions happening now through Thanksgiving day.

November 18: First Baptist Church of Labelle, 330 N. Main Street, Labelle, FL, 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

Alva Grace Church, 14036 Matanzas Dr., Fort Myers, FL, 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

November 19: Next Level Church, 12400 Plantation Rd. Fort Myers, FL, 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

November 21: Paradise Sports Complex 940 City Gate Blvd S., Naples, FL, 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

