Watch
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Rabies Alert in Punta Gorda

Posted at 3:59 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 16:08:08-05

CHARLTOTE COUNTY, FLa. — The Charlotte County Animal Control has confirmed a rabies-positive raccoon in the vicinity of Turbak Drive in Punta Gorda.

The following areas now have a rabies alert:

· Turbak Drive and all areas south to Bryan Way

· Turbak Drive and all areas north Boyce Road

· Turbak Drive and all areas west to Jim Long Lake

· Turbak Drive and all areas east to Duncan Road

This alert will expire on February 26, 2022.

If you see any sick, stray, or injured animals, please contact Charlotte County Animal Control at 941-833-5690.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4