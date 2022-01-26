Rabies Alert in Punta Gorda

CHARLTOTE COUNTY, FLa. — The Charlotte County Animal Control has confirmed a rabies-positive raccoon in the vicinity of Turbak Drive in Punta Gorda.

The following areas now have a rabies alert:

· Turbak Drive and all areas south to Bryan Way

· Turbak Drive and all areas north Boyce Road

· Turbak Drive and all areas west to Jim Long Lake

· Turbak Drive and all areas east to Duncan Road

This alert will expire on February 26, 2022.

If you see any sick, stray, or injured animals, please contact Charlotte County Animal Control at 941-833-5690.

