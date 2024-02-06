Watch Now
Punta Gorda priest accused of sexual misconduct involving minor

Parishoners received a letter notifying them of the allegations
Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda
Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda
Posted at 11:29 AM, Feb 06, 2024
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Diocese of Venice in Florida has sent a letter to parishioners of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda notifying them of sexual misconduct allegations made against Reverend Jerome Kaywall by a minor.

The accuser says the person claims the incident happened in 2013 - 2014.

Letter from the Diocese of Venice in Florida

The Diocese is now conducting an investigation via an independent commission.

That commission, the Diocese says, is comprised of diocese leaders and community members.

The Diocese says Kaywall is on administrative leave until the investigation is complete and denies doing anything wrong.

A representative from the Diocese say they are not aware of any other complaints.

