CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FLa. — The Punta Gorda Boat Show has announced that they are canceling this year's show.

The cancellation is due to the property being sold, where the show would have been held.

A new event & festival site is currently being planned, that will be owned by the event planners to ensure that this will not happen again.

The next Punta Gorda Boat Show will be held in 2023.

Updates and announcements of the new venture will be posted as soon as possible on their social media pages.