Protecting yourself from scams ahead of tax day

Tax day is in three weeks and the Internal Revenue Service is warning of potential tax scams as the filing deadline approaches.

One out of every four Americans has been the victim of a tax scam, according to the IRS.

How to protect yourself from tax scams

In 2023, the most recent year data was available, Americans lost $5.5 billion in tax related scams and schemes.

"Whenever messages are coming in to you, they have to be mistrusted. You can't always trust messages coming in because that's how the attackers work," said Cliff Steinhauer, Director, Information Security and Engagement with the National Cybersecurity Alliance.

"There's a cyber crime industry around the world that is well funded, huge numbers of people who go to work everyday just to commit these scams against Americans," Steinhauer said.

The IRS says there are some important things to look out for when someone contacts you claiming to be from the IRS.

Watch out for:

A big payday - If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Bad tax advice on social media may convince you to lie on tax forms or mislead you about credits you can claim.

- If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Bad tax advice on social media may convince you to lie on tax forms or mislead you about credits you can claim. Demands or threats - Impersonators want you to pay “now or else.” They threaten arrest or deportation. They don’t let you question or appeal the amount of tax you owe.

- Impersonators want you to pay “now or else.” They threaten arrest or deportation. They don’t let you question or appeal the amount of tax you owe. Website links - Odd or misspelled web links can take you to harmful sites instead of IRS.gov.

The IRS typically contacts you for the first time through regular U.S. mail.

The IRS will only text you with your permission.