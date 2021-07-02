Watch
Postal services temporarily closed following holiday

U.S. Postal Services stopped for independence day
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
US Postal Service
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 14:35:07-04

CENTRAL FLORIDA — U.S. Postal Services will be closed Monday July 5 following the observance of Independence Day. Regular mail deliveries will not be made in response to this observance.

Limited mail collection runs will be made in Florida District 2, which includes zip codes that begin with 329, 335, 336, 337, 338, 339, 341, 342, 346 and 347.

Priority Mail Express delivers mail year round, which includes July 5, for those who use the service. Regular mail services will start again on Tuesday, July 6.

