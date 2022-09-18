Portions of Fort Myers under precautionary boil water notice

The City of Fort Myers has issued a precautionary boil water notice until further notice after a reported water main break.

A news release said the notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

The notice applies to residents and businesses east of I-75 including but not limited to Lexington Palms at the Forum, Promenade East and West, Colonial County Club, Pelican Preserve, Olympia Pointe, Sherwood, Whispering Palms, Treeline Elementary, Marina Bay, Botanica Lakes, Bridgetown, and the Plantation.

The city recommends water to be used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. Water should be boiled for at least one minute or bottled water could also be used.

The City's Public Works Department is currently working to repair the 16" water main break that happened along Kingsbridge Blvd.

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson said there was a water outage for some people living in the affected areas, but it wasn't city-wide.

Residents with questions can contact the Fort Myers Public Works Department at 239-321-8100.