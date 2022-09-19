Close to 600 Lee County homes under boil water notice due to water main break

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Utilities says 580 homes are under a boil water notice because of a water main break. The homes under the notice are off Winkler Road and south of Summerlin Road.

The homes currently do not have water, though workers hope to have everything fixed by Monday night. However, Lee County says when the water is back on, you'll need to boil your water.

The following areas under the notice include:



Banyan Bay

Catalina Isles

Belle Meade

Tropical Cove

Winkler Estates

Timber Run Court from 8761 Timber Run Court to the end of the cul-de-sac

A Lee County spokesperson said in a press release, a pipe shifted due to recent rain, which impacted a 12-inch watermain near Banyan Boulevard and Winkler Road.

All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes needs to be boiled for a minute.

Lee County Utilities will keep this notice in effect until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe, which could take anywhere from 2-3 days.