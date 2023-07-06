Port Charlotte father gunned down after returning from family vacation

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Coming out of the Fourth of July weekend, a string of gun violence has been happening across the state of Florida; including in Charlotte County where a father of four was fatally shot, and in Fort Myers where a Culver's employee was shot while on the job.

Matthew Hanson, known by his loved ones as Matt, was the victim of Wednesday's shooting in Charlotte County. His family told Fox 4's Briana Brownlee he was a true Florida boy who loved the outdoors and fishing.

The mother of one of Matt's children said they had just made it back from a Fourth of July family camping trip when their lives were changed forever.

Amber Zapf

"I heard the gunshot and went outside and I saw him come out from the trailer... he was shot," said Anjelica Romero.

Those last moments of life are what Romero said she saw Wednesday outside of her Port Charlotte home. The family had been camping in Georgia and Matt was unloading a trailer when the shots were fired — while children were in the car.

"He asked to get up, he didn't want to lay down so we took him over to the chair," Romero cried. "I was trying to hold pressure on it and I watched him go."

“The neighbor came out and started yelling at Matthew," said Amber Zapf.

Zapf is the mother of Matt's other children. She and Romero said tension between Matt and the neighbor — who police say is the shooter — had been ongoing. The family said it all came to a boil that Wednesday when one of the fireworks they set off misfired and went into the neighbor's yard.

”He got out of the vehicle like 'What you said' kind of thing. That was when the other gentleman brandished the firearm," Zapf said.

Amber Zapf

With the death of Matt Hanson and the shooting of the Culver's employee within two days, Fox 4 asked why this type of violence has become so common.

“This new normal means we have lost our patience with each other," said Dr. Dave Thomas, a Forensic Science Professor at Florida Gulf Coast University and former police officer.

The manager of the Culver's on Six Mile Cypress Pkwy. said the male victim in that shooting is recovering; however, we are still waiting on Fort Myers Police to confirm what led to the shooting.

Dr. Thomas said both incidents are examples of a change he has noticed since 2020.

“After COVID and with all of the political turmoil, Americans have lost their civility,” Dr. Thomas said. "The key is we just don’t have patience for our fellow man anymore."

Dr. Thomas adds there has always been an abundance of guns in the state of Florida, but with shorter tempers after COVID continuing paired with social media, he feels it's sparking more people to more quickly pull the trigger.

Amber Zapf

Matt's family said they are pro-gun rights, but what happened to him they feel was an example of irresponsible and senseless behavior.

“It was no need for him to come out with the gun, he could have called the law," Zapf said.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said the suspected shooter has been cooperating with the department and, as of now, there haven't been any arrests. The investigation is still active.

A vigil for Matt Hanson will be held Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m. on Corrine Ave. in Port Charlotte, where he was shot.