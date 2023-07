LEE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred at a Culvers on Six Mile Cypress Parkway on the Fourth of July.

The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) say they responded to a Culvers in reference to a shooting around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

FMPD says one person was taken to the hospital to receive care for their injuries.

FMPD also states that it was an isolated incident and they have not taken anyone into custody at this time.