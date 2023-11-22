Popular storm damaged beach areas reopening this holiday weekend

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — As we head into the holiday weekend, we can all be thankful for our slow, but steady recovery from Hurricane Ian last year and Hurricane Idalia this past summer. And speaking of that recovery, we have some positive news.

In Collier County, Barefoot Beach Preserve will finally be reopening this Friday at 8am. The preserve had been closed since Hurricane Ian. While it is reopening, parking will be limited, with only lots two and three available. Parking lot one will remain closed. Also, portable restrooms and wash stations will be available for public use.

In Sarasota County, the damaged section of Manasota Key Road near Blind Pass Beach Park is now open to traffic. The road was washed out as Hurricane Idalia passed offshore of Southwest Florida in August. While the road is now open, final guardrail installation is expected to be completed next week, which may cause temporary closures for a couple days.