Police: Porch pirate spots packages, but not the camera recording her

A woman's accused of stealing more than $1,800 worth of items from a front porch in Sarasota, and police say a doorbell camera recorded the act.

Sarasota Police sharedvideo of a woman in a white four-door Infiniti taking packages from a home on Cosmopolitan Court nearly an hour after they were delivered on Thursday, December 7.

Police say two other homes in the immediate area reported stolen packages in the same period.

Investigators say the Nest camera caught two characters on the driver's license plate, and that's how they were able to identify the car and tag number.

The day after, Sarasota police say they pulled Poquette over for a felon warrant.

According to their report, police say Poquette wore a pair of shoes that were reported stolen the day before.

Officers say they found cocaine and a glass pipe in her pocket.

Poquette's now facing multiple charges including Grand Theft.