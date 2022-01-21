Petito, Laundrie families reach property agreement

TAMPA, Fla. — The families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have agreed to split the couple’s belongings when they have been released by the FBI.

Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino confirmed the agreement Thursday.

The Petito family was in Tampa Thursday, meeting with federal officials at the city's FBI office. However the reasons for the summit were not immediately known.

Petito's body was found in Wyoming in September, shortly after she was reported missing. An autopsy found she had died due to strangulation. Laundrie, Petito's fiance, was named a person of interest in the investigation.

He was also reported missing shortly after returning to North Port without her; his decomposing remains were found a month later in a nature reserve in Sarasota County. A medical examiner's report said Laundrie died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Still unknown is whether a notebook found by Laundrie's body will be released with the rest of the personal property. Speculation among some in the law enforcement community is that the notebook may contain details concerning Laundrie's role in his fiance's death.

The pair were stopped while traveling through Utah in the weeks before Petito's disappearance. Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute between the couple.