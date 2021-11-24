Law enforcement expert weighs in on Laundrie autopsy results

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Fox 4 asked an FGCU professor of Justice Studies for his take on the recently released autopsy result for Brian Laundrie. A lawyer for the the Laundrie family says Brian died from suicide - using a gun.

Below is an edited (for clarity and length) transcript of our conversation with Professor David Thomas, Ph.D.

WFTX: When you hear about these findings (concluding Laundrie died from suicide) from this forensic anthropologist, what's your first gut instinct as a former law enforcement officer?

PROFESSOR DAVID THOMAS, PH.D./FGCU DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE STUDIES: I didn't think it would be anything else.

WFTX: So what had you thinking that? Why were you so certain that would be the outcome?

PROFESSOR DAVID THOMAS, PH.D./FGCU DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE STUDIES: It just reeked of somebody's inability of handle what they had done. And as the end result, they committed suicide.

WFTX: Do you think this bring any amount of closure to those involved and the community that's tracked the case so closely?

PROFESSOR DAVID THOMAS, PH.D./FGCU DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE STUDIES: No, because people want, for sure, they want it tied up in a nice bow. I think the only way that we get to that point is that I know they recovered a journal (near Brian Laundrie's remains.) And if they're able to dry the pages and cure them they way they should be able That story might be there. And I think if that story is there, then it sheds light on what happened and why.