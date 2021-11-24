Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Law enforcement expert weighs in on Laundrie autopsy results

FGCU Justice Studies professor offers insight
items.[0].videoTitle
Law enforcement expert weighs in on Laundrie autopsy results
Posted at 11:42 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 23:42:39-05

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Fox 4 asked an FGCU professor of Justice Studies for his take on the recently released autopsy result for Brian Laundrie. A lawyer for the the Laundrie family says Brian died from suicide - using a gun.

Below is an edited (for clarity and length) transcript of our conversation with Professor David Thomas, Ph.D.

WFTX: When you hear about these findings (concluding Laundrie died from suicide) from this forensic anthropologist, what's your first gut instinct as a former law enforcement officer?

PROFESSOR DAVID THOMAS, PH.D./FGCU DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE STUDIES: I didn't think it would be anything else.

WFTX: So what had you thinking that? Why were you so certain that would be the outcome?

PROFESSOR DAVID THOMAS, PH.D./FGCU DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE STUDIES: It just reeked of somebody's inability of handle what they had done. And as the end result, they committed suicide.

WFTX: Do you think this bring any amount of closure to those involved and the community that's tracked the case so closely?

PROFESSOR DAVID THOMAS, PH.D./FGCU DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE STUDIES: No, because people want, for sure, they want it tied up in a nice bow. I think the only way that we get to that point is that I know they recovered a journal (near Brian Laundrie's remains.) And if they're able to dry the pages and cure them they way they should be able That story might be there. And I think if that story is there, then it sheds light on what happened and why.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4