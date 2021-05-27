Pawn shop robber's girlfriend arrested on firearms charges

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Hendry County detectives have arrested the girlfriend of admitted pawn shop robber Raynaldo Ray Quiroga, on weapons charges.

The pawn shop robbery occurred on May 19, at Capital Pawn, 302 W. Hickpochee Ave., in Labelle. Deputies say Quiroga dressed as a law enforcement officer, detained three people, and stole firearms from the shop. Police are still searching for the stolen weapons.

RELATED: Hendry deputies make arrest in pawn shop robbery, still searching for stolen firearms

Through that investigation, deputies served a search warrant at 6505 S. State Road 29, where they found a rifle hidden in the back of a closet behind women’s clothing and boxes. It was determined the rifle had been stolen from a residence in Hendry County in 2019.

Ruby Nieves was arrested on May 26. Nieves, 42, is facing charges of Grand Theft of a Firearm. She is currently being held in the Hendry County Jail with No Bond.