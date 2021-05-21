Hendry deputies make arrest in pawn shop robbery, still searching for stolen firearms

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A LaBelle man has been arrested for robbing a pawn shop dressed as law enforcement and restraining victims.

Hendry deputies arrested 36-year-old Raynaldo Ray Quiroga of 6505 State Road 29, at 11:15 p.m., on May 20.

On Wednesday, May 19, Hendry County deputies responded to an armed robbery at Capital Pawn, 302 W. Hickpochee Ave., in LaBelle, shortly after the shop opened at 9 am.

Eye witnesses told deputies a man entered the shop dressed in a green sheriff’s deputy uniform, a tactical vest a badge, and duty belt equipped with what was believed to be a firearm.

They say he detained a customer and two Capital Pawn employees. All three were put in hand restraints and placed on the ground. Once everyone was secured, the man entered a restricted area of the store and removed five handguns and an assault-style rifle. He took the guns and left the store in a vehicle that fled the area in an unknown direction.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Agents with the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms initiated a joint investigation to expedite an arrest. Information led them to the residence on SR 29 South, where deputies met with Quiroga's girlfriend, Ruby Nieves. He was not home at the time.

A search of the property revealed several pieces of evidence in Quiroga's vehicles which were used in the robbery. They also discovered several pieces of evidence to further their investigation.

Quiroga, is facing charges of Robbery with a Firearm, 3 Counts of Kidnapping, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Use of Firearm during Commission of Felony, Grand Theft of Firearms, Tampering with Evidence and Tampering with Witness.

Quiroga is currently being held in the Hendry County Jail with no bond.

At this time, Investigators have not yet, recovered the firearms stolen during the robbery.

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are asking anyone with any information to please call Crimestoppers, at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Additionally, ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have announced a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the recovery of firearms stolen during this armed robbery.