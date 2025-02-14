PASSIONATE FANS: La Barra 239 plans to cheer, wave and support FC Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Long before a professional soccer team ever signed on to play in Naples, a passionate, yet small, group of soccer fans began meeting on Friday nights to play pickup soccer games.

Many of them were transplants from Latin American countries with a fervent love for the beautiful game.

La Barra 239 Fan Club

Those pickup soccer games on Friday nights soon turned into La Barra 239, the supporter’s club for FC Naples.

“We heard of this club coming to southwest Florida, Naples in particular,” said John Foster of La Barra 239.

Foster was born in England, spent many years living in Argentina, and now calls Naples home.

With a long love of soccer, Foster and many other members of his group wanted to make sure the first professional soccer team in southwest Florida had a proper supporter’s club.

For the uninitiated, a supporter’s club is an independent fan club.

They show up to all the games, they bring their drums, yell loud chants, and, most importantly, bring a lot of fun and excitement to the game.

“We have our drums and smoke and our flags and make a lot of noise,” said Foster. “People like that. They come up to us and they’re curious.”

La Barra will have a dedicated section on the end of the pitch at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

FC Naples owner Bob Moreno says the club was thrilled to have a supporter’s group already in the works long before the team played its first match.

“It’s supposed to be organic; it’s supposed to come from the community. It shouldn’t come from the team,” said Moreno.

All of the excitement will carry on through the inaugural season of FC Naples.

